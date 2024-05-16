NWS Melbourne: Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Today Along the Treasure Coast

East Central Florida - Thursday May 16, 2024: The National Weather Service Office in Melbourne predicts only a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast from Okeechobee County toward the Treasure Coast, especially into this afternoon. Any organized storms will be capable of gusty winds to 50 mph and small hail, though damaging gusts to 60 mph and hail to one inch in diameter cannot be ruled out.

Extent of showers and lightning storms increase into the weekend as a cold front approaches on Sunday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

A spell of unusually hot weather, for mid May, will continue through at least Saturday. Daytime highs will reach well into the 90s each afternoon. A low to moderate risk of heat-related illness will persist for those sensitive to the heat.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Lightning storms that develop around Lake Okeechobee to the Intracoastal and adjacent Treasure Coast waters will be capable of producing wind gusts of 34 knots or greater. Storm activity will generally move from west to east. Be prepared to return to port if you see threatening skies approaching.

WATERSPOUT IMPACT

A waterspout or two cannot be ruled out with any stronger lightning storms today, mainly from around Fort Pierce Inlet southward.

FLOOD IMPACT

Persistent or repeated rainfall from Lake Okeechobee to the Treasure Coast may lead to brief, localized flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas.