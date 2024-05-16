Port St. Lucie - Tree Giveaway at Clover Park on Saturday

Port St/ Lucie - Thursday May 16, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie is organizing a free tree giveaway event tomorrow, on Saturday, May 18. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful will be giving away 500 assorted trees, which include avocado and Barbados cherry trees.

This year, the event will be held at Clover Park, a more convenient and easily accessible location for residents to pick up a tree. This will be a drive-thru event. Walk-ups will not be allowed to ensure an efficient distribution process.

It is open to all residents. Residents will need to provide a valid form of identification to prove their city residency.

Each resident will be allowed to take one tree. City staff will be present to oversee the event and distribute trees on a first-come, first-served basis.



When: Saturday, May 18 at 8-10 a.m.



Where: New location - Clover Park, located at 31 Piazza Dr.



Why: The primary aim of the Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Tree Giveaway initiative is to foster community engagement and champion the preservation of Port St. Lucie's natural beauty.

Learn more about Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful program and events, by visiting: CityofPSL.com/KPSLB.