Prepare for the Coming Storm Season at Port St. Lucie’s 2024 Hurricane Expo

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 30, 2024: Hurricane season is right around the corner, which makes now the perfect time to start preparing.

The 18th annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo will take place Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MIDFLORIDA Event Center, located at 9221 SE Event Center Place in Port St. Lucie. This free, family-friendly event connects residents with businesses and emergency providers who can help them prepare for extreme weather situations.

This year’s Expo will feature informative presentations from meteorologists, emergency managers, City of Port St. Lucie staff and community organizations that can assist with hurricane preparations. The Exhibitor's hall will feature local government partners, businesses, and vendors with expertise in a variety of different specialties related to storm readiness, such as:

· Storm shutters and impact windows

· Tree maintenance

· Water damage

· Roofing and gutters

The Expo will also feature fun events for all ages, including a scavenger hunt, an interactive photo booth and a raffle for cool prizes that can help with storm prep. While supplies last, attendees will receive a tote bag with hurricane and preparedness information, and those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a water bottle.

2024 Expo Schedule:

10:00 - 10:15 a.m. Opening ceremonies

10:30 - 11:00 a.m. WPBF 25 First Warning Weather Meteorologists

11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Emergency Management Panel

12:30 - 1:00 p.m. WPEC 12 Weather Team

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. WPTV 5 Weather Team

This event was made possible in part to the following sponsors:

· Title Sponsor: Sampson Tree Service

· Hurricane Sponsor: Full Service Pros, Expert Shutter, Elite Electric Plumbing & Air, In Touch Electric LLC

· TS Sponsor: Just Shutter It, Odonnell Impact Windows and Storm Protection, and Window and Door Storm Protection Professionals

· Media Sponsors: WPBF 25, WPEC 12, and WPTV 5

Visit: www.CityofPSL.com/Hurricane to find educational videos, hurricane supply lists, shelter locations, evacuation routes and much more.