Sunshine Kitchen, SBDC Host Six-Week Financial Management Workshop

Fort Pierce - Thursday May 16, 2024: In partnership with Indian River State College’s Small Business Development Center, the Sunshine Kitchen will host a six-week financial management workshop that is designed to teach business owners how to overcome common challenges to help their businesses become more profitable.

Business Consultant Clifton Vaughn will facilitate this workshop on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting May 23 through June 27 at the Sunshine Kitchen, located off Kings Highway.

The cost to attend the six-week workshop is $499 per person. However, the first 20 participants who register will have their program fee waived – thanks to a generous donation from a local sponsor. To register, visit: https://floridasbdc.org/find/irsc. For questions, please email: fsbdc@irsc.edu.

Designed for entrepreneurs, the Profit Mastery financial management workshop will help business owners improve profitability and increase cash flow.

Located inside the Treasure Coast Research Park, the Sunshine Kitchen is a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art food incubator where chefs, caterers, food truck operators, and more can hone their culinary skills. The Sunshine Kitchen Food Business Incubator is located at 7550 Pruitt Research Center Road in Fort Pierce. For more details, visit: www.sunshinekitchenslc.com.

The Sunshine Kitchen is owned and operated by the Treasure Coast Education and Research Development Authority and the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners.

