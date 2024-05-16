VIDEO: PSLPD Drone, and K-9 Unit, and Track Star Officer, Chase Down and Arrest 3 Juvenile Auto Burglary Suspects

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 16, 2024: In the wee hours of last Saturday morning, May 11, three juvenile burglary suspects were identified, tracked, and eventually chased down and arrested by a team of Port St. Lucie Police Officers, along with a K-9 Unit, backed by a PSLPD drone.

It was 1:48 AM when police responded to reported auto burglaries happening in the 1400 block of SW Iffla Avenue.

The first officer on scene immediately deployed his drone and was able to located 3 suspects combing the neighborhood. The suspects fled in separate directions when they saw saw other officers approaching.

One juvenile suspect was chased down and caught by an officer who “doesn’t skip cardio,” according to a release from PSLPD. A second juvenile tried to hid in a wood line, but was tracked down by the K-9 team. The third juvenile was also caught by the K-9 team after he tried to hid in a backyard bush along a fence line.

All three juveniles were arrested for a variety of charges including Burglary to an Unoccupied Conveyance, Possession of Burglary Tools, Loitering and Prowling, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Wearing a Mask During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.