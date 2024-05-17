IRC United Way Seeks Applicants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program

Indian River County - Friday May 17, 2024: United Way of Indian River County has been notified that Indian River County has been awarded $29,412 in federal funds from FEMA under the Emergency Food and Shelter (EFSP) program. EFSP supplements emergency food and shelter programs throughout the county.

Funding awards from EFSP are based upon unemployment and poverty rates. The money is meant to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in local communities.

“The next step in the process for receiving the Phase 41 monies is for the Local Board to solicit funding requests from local organizations,” said Meredith Egan, local EFSP board chair, “funds will not be available directly to individuals.” Under the terms of this grant, organizations chosen to receive EFSP funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) use funds to supplement and extend existing services and programs, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board and 7) comply with all EFSP regulations. Qualifying organizations interested in applying for funds should submit their specific funding requests to Deana Shatley at Deana.Shatley@unitedwayirc.org. Applications must be submitted no later 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2024, to be considered for funding for Phase 41. Late applications will not be accepted.

The decision to provide funds to Indian River County was made by a National Board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The National Board consists of representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, U.S.A., National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and United Way of America which will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent. This National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The Local EFSP Board made up of representatives from government, religious and human service agencies will be convened to determine how the funds will be awarded among the local emergency food and shelter programs. For additional information, contact Deana Shatley at Deana.Shatley@unitedwayirc.org or call 567-8900 ext. 114.

