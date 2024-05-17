Registration is Underway for Summer Art Camp and Adult Classes at the Vero Beach Museum of Art

Vero Beach - Friday May 17, 2024: Children and adults can get out of the heat and into the Vero Beach Museum of Art this summer. Registration is now open for a comprehensive schedule of courses designed to delight artists of all ages and levels.

Summer Art Classes for adults begin on June 3, 2024

Courses in art history, contemplative arts, ceramics, drawing, painting, and open studio—some offered in several sections—meet weekly through early August. Immerse yourself in the history of architecture; learn about Monet and the generation of Impressionists he influenced; enjoy invigorating chair yoga and Qigong; work with clay; try your hand at beginner drawing; or express yourself on canvas with courses in still life, and abstract painting, and mindful art.

Register online at vbmuseum.org.

VBMA

Summer Art Camp for children ages 5 to 16 runs from Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 26. (There are no classes on Wednesday, June 19 or Thursday, July 4.)

Inspired by the summer exhibition, Rock ‘N’ Roll Billboards of the Sunset Strip: Photographs by Robert Landau, weekly themed classes and exploration of Museum galleries inspire campers as they learn about the power of music, storytelling, and art in public spaces. At the end of each week, campers’ artworks are proudly displayed in the Eggert Children’s Gallery and the Patricia M. Patten Community Gallery.

Scholarships are available.

Register online at vbmuseum.org or Hardcopy registration forms and camp brochures are available online or may be picked up at the Vero Beach Museum of Art.

About VBMA

