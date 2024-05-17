St. Lucie County Celebrates Kids to Parks Day Tomorrow, Saturday May 18, at River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Friday May 17, 2024: Celebrate Kids to Parks Day tomorrow, on Saturday, May 18 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the River Park Marina with a free event featuring outdoor games and activities.

Hosted by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the Kids to Parks Day was created 14 years ago by the National Parks Trust to foster future outdoor enthusiasts and help with developing the next generation of park stewards by engaging youth in memorable outdoor experiences.

Located at 500 E Prima Vista Blvd., River Park Marina is a 12-acre island park on the St. Lucie River featuring fishing piers, boat/kayak launches, a playground and a nature trail. The site is managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Kids to Parks Day, please call 772-462-1844