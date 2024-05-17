St. Lucie County: Courts at Lakewood Park Neighborhood Park Closed From Monday May 20 Through Friday May 31

Fort Pierce - Friday May 17, 2024: The tennis/pickleball courts at the Lakewood Park Neighborhood Park will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, May 20 as crews resurface the courts.

Contractor Sport Surfacing will be resurfacing the four courts at Lakewood Park Neighborhood Park. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 31. There are nearby pickleball courts at Lakewood Park Regional Park, located at 5990 Emerson Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Located at 6102 N. Kings Highway in Fort Pierce, the Lakewood Park Neighborhood Park features a variety of activities, including tennis/pickleball courts, a softball/baseball field, a basketball court, playground and more. Rentals are available for athletic fields and pavilions.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities visit: www.stlucieco.gov.