DOH-Martin County Observes National Stroke Awareness Month
Martin County - Saturday may 18, 2024: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) recognizes National Stroke Awareness Month, an observance that highlights the importance of knowing the risk factors and symptoms of stroke.
Nationally, stroke is a leading cause of death. Recognizing a stroke quickly can be lifesaving, as fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that can occur. Quick treatment increases the chance for survival.
Spot a Stroke F.A.S.T. and Call 9-1-1
- Face – If one side of the face droops, it’s a sign of a possible stroke.
- Arms – If the person cannot raise both arms out, it’s another possible stroke sign.
- Speech – Slurring words and poor understanding of simple sentences can also serve as a stroke sign.
- Time – If you see any of these signs, it’s time to call 9-1-1 immediately!
Stroke Risk Factors
- High blood pressure.
- Excessive alcohol use.
- Not being physically active.
- Diabetes.
- High cholesterol.
- Smoking.
- Heart disease.
Tips to Lower Risk
- Consuming a healthy diet.
- Maintaining a healthy weight.
- Being physically active and exercising regularly.
- Not smoking.
- Limiting alcohol consumption.