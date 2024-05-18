Donate
DOH-Martin County Observes National Stroke Awareness Month

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 18, 2024 at 1:00 AM EDT
pacificneuroscienceinstitute.org

Martin County - Saturday may 18, 2024: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) recognizes National Stroke Awareness Month, an observance that highlights the importance of knowing the risk factors and symptoms of stroke. 

Nationally, stroke is a leading cause of death. Recognizing a stroke quickly can be lifesaving, as fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that can occur. Quick treatment increases the chance for survival. 

Spot a Stroke F.A.S.T. and Call 9-1-1

  • Face – If one side of the face droops, it’s a sign of a possible stroke.
  • Arms – If the person cannot raise both arms out, it’s another possible stroke sign.
  • Speech – Slurring words and poor understanding of simple sentences can also serve as a stroke sign.
  • Time – If you see any of these signs, it’s time to call 9-1-1 immediately!

Stroke Risk Factors

  • High blood pressure.
  • Excessive alcohol use.
  • Not being physically active.
  • Diabetes.
  • High cholesterol.
  • Smoking.
  • Heart disease.

Tips to Lower Risk

  • Consuming a healthy diet.
  • Maintaining a healthy weight.
  • Being physically active and exercising regularly.
  • Not smoking.
  • Limiting alcohol consumption.
