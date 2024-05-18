DOH-Martin County Observes National Stroke Awareness Month

Martin County - Saturday may 18, 2024: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) recognizes National Stroke Awareness Month, an observance that highlights the importance of knowing the risk factors and symptoms of stroke.

Nationally, stroke is a leading cause of death. Recognizing a stroke quickly can be lifesaving, as fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that can occur. Quick treatment increases the chance for survival.

Spot a Stroke F.A.S.T. and Call 9-1-1



F ace – If one side of the face droops, it’s a sign of a possible stroke.

A rms – If the person cannot raise both arms out, it's another possible stroke sign.

S peech – Slurring words and poor understanding of simple sentences can also serve as a stroke sign.

T ime – If you see any of these signs, it's time to call 9-1-1 immediately!

Stroke Risk Factors



High blood pressure.

Excessive alcohol use.

Not being physically active.

Diabetes.

High cholesterol.

Smoking.

Heart disease.

Tips to Lower Risk

