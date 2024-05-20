AAA: Gas Prices Inch Lower as 2.5 Million Floridians Are About to Hit the Road for the Memorial Day Holiday

Florida - Monday May 20, 2024: Florida gas prices rose 6-cents early last week, but those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Sunday's state average of $3.45 per gallon is the same as a week ago.

"Pump prices are drifting lower as a record-setting 2.5 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend," said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend."

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend. That's a new all-time record and nearly 106,000 more Floridians on the road than last year.

Click here to view the 2024 Memorial Day Travel Forecast

The most congested periods on the road are forecast to be Thursday and Friday afternoons from 3pm-7pm. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to travel before noon or after 7pm.

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Florida Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65), Gainesville ($3.51), Fort Lauderdale ($3.51)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Pensacola ($3.25), Panama City ($3.25)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

