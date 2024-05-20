FDOT - Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday May 24

Treasure Coast - Monday May 6: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard will have the eastbound and westbound shoulders closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Citrus Boulevard to SW Martin Downs Boulevard may have one lane in either direction closed, Monday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway eastbound traffic from just west of SW Citrus Boulevard was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for westbound road construction through May 2024.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway westbound traffic from just east of SW Leighton Farms Avenue was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for construction of the new westbound travel lanes through May 2024.

• Advanced Notice: Beginning the week of Sunday June 2, eastbound and westbound traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway, between SW Citrus Boulevard and Martin Downs Boulevard, will be shifted to their respective outside lanes to construct the median. During this time, one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. If the traffic shift is not completed on Sunday, June 2, the shift is anticipated to be completed by Friday, June 14, weather permitting.

• Eastbound and westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Martin Downs Boulevard will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, May 31, for roadway construction. Please see the flyers attached.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leigh-ton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle truck and trailer eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR-76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR-9/I-95 northbound on ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR-9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle truck and trailer westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR-9/I-95 southbound on ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR-9/I-95 at SR-76/SW Kanner High-way (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

2. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on US 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $12 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have two lanes in either direction closed, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23, for asphalt operations.

• US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one lane in either direction closed, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, May 19 through Friday, May 23, for milling and resurfacing.

• US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have two lanes in either direction closed, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23, for asphalt operations.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one lane in either direction closed, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23, for asphalt operations.

• US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

3. State Road (SR) 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing and Improvements Project, from north of SR 710/Warfield Boulevard to St. Lucie Mobile Village

Description: The project began on July 26, 2023. The project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing roadway and shoulders, widening the existing shoulders from 10 feet to 12 feet, upgrading signing and pavement markings, installing audible vibratory treatment along the centerline and edge lines of the roadway, extending the existing guardrail at selected locations to address canal hazards, re-grading the existing ditch in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village, and replacing the existing Traffic Monitoring Site (TMS) loops. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2,771,566.18/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 76/Kanner Highway from approximately 2,000 feet north of SW Jupiter Indiantown Road to approximately 1,000 feet north of St. Lucie Mobile Village will undergo a rolling lane closure, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for milling and resurfacing work.

4. SR 15/US 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project began on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 15/US 98 from the Palm Beach/Martin County line to the Martin/Okeechobee County line will have one lane in either direction closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for survey, embankment, subgrade, barrier wall, and asphalt base.

5. State Road (SR) 732/Jensen Beach Causeway Mobility Improvements Project

Description: This 1.842-mile project began on September 19, 2023, from NE Indian River Drive to SR A1A. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing damaged sidewalk, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading signing and markings to provide buffered bicycle lanes, and replacing the existing bridge lighting, pendant lighting, and decorative pier lights. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3 Million/ Late Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

6. SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street Intersection Improvement Project

Description: This 0.3825-mile project began on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Project improvements include constructing a left turn lane on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street, constructing ten-foot paved shoulders, building a retaining wall, and upgrading drainage, signage, and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $4.8 Million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard was reduced from 60 MPH to 55 MPH in the work zone for the duration of construction.

• Northbound and southbound SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard traffic was shifted to the west from just north and south of the SW Tommy Clements Street intersection to facilitate roadway construction activities.

• SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard from just north and south of the SW Tommy Clements Street will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Tuesday, May 21 for shoulder widening, sheet pile mobilization and installation. A flagging operation will be used to divert traffic.

• SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard from just north and south of SW Tommy Clements Street will have one lane closed, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for drainage and embankment work. A flagging operation will be used to divert traffic.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

7. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four, design and construct this project through an application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Avenue, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation, and stamped concrete. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179 /Late Fall 2024

Traffic Impact:

• Beginning Monday, May 27, northbound and southbound traffic on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, between Darwin Square and SW Squirrel Avenue, will be shifted to the east to facilitate roadway construction activities.

• Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, December 4, 2023, SW Tunis Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard will be closed to traffic around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, for roadway reconstruction. Saturday, May 25 through Friday, May 31 will be used as contingency dates if needed. Please see the flyer attached for more information.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to eastbound SW Tunis Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Rice Avenue/ SW Chartwell Street to westbound SW Tunis Avenue.

o Westbound SW Tunis Avenue motorists will be detoured to southbound SW Chartwell Street/ Rice Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please note, the entrance on SW Tunis Avenue to Darwin Square will remain open.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2024, SW Alcantarra Boulevard at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will continue to be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, for roadway reconstruction. Saturday, May 25 through Friday, May 31 will be used as contingency dates if needed. Please see the flyer attached for more information.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to SW Alcantarra Boulevard will be detoured to S Globe Avenue and SW Vendome Street to SW Alcantarra Boulevard.

o Eastbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Vendome Street and S Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2024, SW North Globe Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, may be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, for drainage structure installation and drainage work. Saturday, May 25 through Friday, May 31 will be used as contingency dates if needed. Please see the flyer attached for more information.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to westbound SW North Globe Avenue will be detoured via S Globe Avenue, W Globe Avenue and SW North Globe Avenue.

o Eastbound SW North Globe Avenue motorists will be detoured via W Globe Avenue and S Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard.

8. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began on May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR 5/US 1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel, installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge, installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR A1A, constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway, building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure, constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad, extending Juanita Avenue from SR 5/US 1 to Old Dixie Highway, and connecting SR 5/US 1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million/ Late 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• SR A1A between approximately 150 feet east of the North Causeway Island Park entrance to the west end of the North Causeway Bridge will have one westbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for routine maintenance.

• SR A1A between Harbourtown Drive and the entrance to the draw bridge may have one westbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 20 through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, May 24 for utility work. A travel lane will remain open in both directions.

• SR A1A between Harbourtown Drive and the entrance to the draw bridge may have one eastbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 20 through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, May 31 for utility work. A travel lane will remain open in both directions.

• US 1 between 500 feet south of Juanita Avenue and 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will have one northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for roadway work on the northbound turn lane onto Juanita Avenue.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one southbound right turn lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for drainage structure installation.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one southbound left turn lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for drainage structure installation.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue to 200 feet south of Juanita Avenue will have one southbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for curb, sidewalk, gutter, and drainage installation.

• Northbound and southbound CR 605/Old Dixie Highway between Sunny Lane and SR A1A will have one lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for drainage, sewer, French drain, and roadway reconstruction. A flagging operation will be in place to maintain local traffic.

• US 1 between NE 3rd Street and the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one northbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for roadway construction and right turn lane extension.

• Juanita Avenue between NE 13th Street and the US 1 intersection will have one eastbound and westbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 19 through Friday, May 31, for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to maintain local traffic.

• SR A1A between approximately 200 feet east of the North Causeway Island Park entrance to the east end of the North Causeway bridge will have one eastbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31, for storm drain installation on the right shoulder.

9. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project began on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real-time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• I-95, between south of Becker Road (Exit 114) and north of St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121), will have one lane in either direction intermittently closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Tuesday, July 2, for roadway construction.

• I-95, between south of Becker Road (Exit 114) and north of St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121), will have two lanes in either direction intermittently closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Tuesday, July 2, for roadway construction.

• I-95 shoulder between Becker Road (Exit 114) and St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121), will be intermittently closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Tuesday, July 2, for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS Work.

• The I-95 southbound on-ramp from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) may be closed as needed, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, April 7 through Thursday, June 27, for milling and resurfacing, and final striping work. Motorists will be detoured via westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard through the roundabout to eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to the I-95 southbound on-ramp. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists. Sunday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 2 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

• The I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard (Exit 118) may be closed as needed, 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, April 7 through Thursday, June 27, for milling and resurfacing, and roadway widening. Motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists. Sunday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 2 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

• The I-95 northbound on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120) may be closed as needed, 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, April 7 through Thursday, June 27, for milling and resurfacing, and final striping work. Motorists will be detoured via Crosstown Parkway, SW Visconti Way, Commerce Center Drive, and Reserve Boulevard/ St. Lucie West Boulevard to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 2 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

• The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard (Exit 118) may be closed as needed, 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, April 7 through Thursday, June 27, for milling and resurfacing, roadway widening, and final striping. Motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 2 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

10. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began on July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million/ Late Fall 2025.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

11. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project from north of SR 70/Virginia Avenue to Sunny Lane

Description: This 3-mile project began on November 20, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing travel lanes with the exception of the Taylor Creek Bridge, upgrading deficient sidewalks and curb ramps, installing new pavement markings, upgrading signage, and upgrading pedestrian signals and pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $6.1 million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

12. County Road (CR) 712/Midway Road Widening Project from west of Jenkins Road to Selvitz Road

Description: This 0.785-mile project began on April 1, 2024. The project improvements include widening CR 712/Midway Road from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. The eastbound and westbound lanes of CR 712/Midway Road will be separated by a raised landscaped median. Additional improvements include constructing left turn lanes in the median to allow access to adjacent side streets, properties and businesses, constructing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes on both sides of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing 6-foot sidewalk along the north side of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path along the south side of the project, installing landscaping along the south side of the project, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $23.5 million/ Summer 2026.

Traffic Impact:

• Beginning on Thursday, May 23, westbound Midway Road traffic, between Selvitz Road and east of the United States Post Office, will be shifted slightly to the south through July 2024 to facilitate roadway construction.

• Advanced Notice: One westbound lane of Midway Road, between Selvitz Road and Post Office Road, will be closed nightly, 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30, for striping installation. A flagging operation will be in place to direct motorists.

13. State Road (SR) 68/Orange Avenue Resurfacing Project from North 32nd Street to west of SR 5/US 1

Description: This project is anticipated to begin in May 2024. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing bicycle shared-lane markings (sharrows) on travel lanes from east of 13th Street to SR 5/US 1, reconstructing pedestrian sidewalk curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at signalized intersections to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at signalized intersections and installing a new pedestrian mid-block signal at South 8th Street, adding reflective border to existing traffic signal backplates for increased visibility of signal lights, upgrading vehicle detection at the signalized intersections of 5th Street and 7th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $5.4 million / Summer 2025

Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House: A Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Please see below and the flyer attached for more information.

• The Virtual Public Meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/49CZwXR. You may also call +1 (914) 614-3221 Access Code: 232-057-547. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 pm. to 5:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please note questions and comments may be submitted via online chat for the project team to address directly.

• The In-Person Construction Open House will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the River Walk Center, located at 600 North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. This meeting will have an information open house format, with project representatives available to answer questions and address comments at any time during the meeting. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

14. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction began on August 28, 2023. The project improvements consist of the replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million/ Summer 2028.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 656/17th Street, between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive, may have one eastbound and westbound lane closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Sunday, June 2, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used.

• SR 656/17th Street, between 4th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard, will have one eastbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, May 6 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

• SR 656/17th Street, between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive, will have one westbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, March 11, through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work.

• Indian River Boulevard to eastbound SR 656/17th Street may have one southbound outside turn lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, March 11, through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

15. State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project began on August 14, 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements. Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from a two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue, and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million/ Summer 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 9/ I-95 may have one lane in either direction closed nightly, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through May 2024, for bridge work.

• Beginning Wednesday, April 17, 74th Avenue SW between CR 606/ Oslo Road and 4th Street will be closed around-the-clock through June 2024 to facilitate roadway construction activities. Southbound motorists are detoured via 4th Street to 82nd Avenue to CR 606/ Oslo Road, or 66th Avenue SW to CR 606/ Oslo Road.

16. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from North of 6th Avenue to 12th Street

Description: This 0.721-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1, between 6th Avenue and 12th Street, will have one lane closed in either direction around-the-clock through Friday, June 7, for roadway work.

• US 1, between 6th Avenue and 12th Street, may have two lanes closed, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 for utility, lighting, and signal work.

• US 1, between 6th Avenue and 12th Street, may have two lanes in either direction closed nightly, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, for clearing, concrete, utility, and signal work.

• US 1 between 6th Avenue and 12th Street, may have one lane closed in either direction, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 2024, for drainage construction.

17. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from Harrison Street to South of Davis Street

Description: This 1.472-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing sidewalk and providing sidewalk connectivity and continuity, removing abandoned driveways, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading pedestrian signalization and lighting at signalized intersections, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3.9 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1, between Harrison Street and Davis Street, may have one northbound and southbound lane intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through May 2024, to install signs and perform general clean-up.

• US 1, between Harrison Street and Davis Street, may have one northbound and southbound lane closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through May 2024, for milling and paving operations.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

HOBE SOUND:

Intersection of US 1 and SE Olympus Street, in Hobe Sound, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 30 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek, Martin County Public Works, at 772-288-5465.

Intersection of US 1 and Seabranch Boulevard, in Hobe Sound, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, May 31, 1 of 2 lanes in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek, Martin County Public Works, at 772-288-5465.

INDIANTOWN:

Eastbound and westbound SW Kanner Highway between Dupuis Family Campground and SW Indiantown Avenue, in Indiantown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes will be intermittently closed, for FPL Fiber Development. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

JENSEN BEACH:

Northbound US 1 between Northwest Jack Williams Way and Northwest Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday through Friday, Wednesday, May 8 through Monday, May 20, 1 of 4 lanes closed for milling and overlaying. For more information, please contact Roosevelt Bynes III at 954-321-8205.

Southbound US 1 between SE Westmoreland Boulevard to Britt Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 23, 1 of 4 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Mario Sagastume at 703-929-2256.

Southbound US 1 between Goldenrod Road and NE River Shores Boulevard, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Monday, Aug. 12, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring, conduit, and handhole installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

PALM CITY:

Eastbound SW Monterrey Road between SW Palm City Road and South Kanner Highway/ SR 76, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Luis Egozcue at 786-546-1138.

Eastbound SR 714/ SW Martin Downs Boulevard between SW Mapp Road and SW Cornell Avenue, in Palm City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, May 13 through Tuesday, May 28, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Luis Egozcue at 786-546-1138.

Westbound Southwest Martin Downs Boulevard at 3706 Southwest Citrus Boulevard, in Palm City, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Monday, May 20 through Wednesday, Jul. 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for directional boring, conduit and handhole installation. For more information, please contact Kenneth Roberts 888-884-3692.

STUART:

Southbound US 1 on the New Roosevelt Bridge, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Northbound and southbound NW Dixie Highway on the Old Roosevelt Bridge, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 25, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Intersection of US 1 and SE Mariner Sands Drive, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, May 31, 1 of 3 lanes in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek, Martin County Public Works, at 772-288-5465.

Intersection of US 1 and Lillian Court, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, May 31, 1 of 3 lanes in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek, Martin County Public Works, at 772-288-5465.

Intersection of US 1 and SE Monterey Road, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, May 31, 1 of 3 lanes in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek, Martin County Public Works, at 772-288-5465.

Northbound and southbound SR 76/ South Kanner Highway between SE Cove Road and SE Indian Street, in Stuart, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for installation of irrigation in the center medians and east side areas of SR 76 Kanner Highway. For more information, please contact Omar Escauriza at 786-693-0229.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

FORT PIERCE:

Northbound and southbound Old Dixie Highway between Indrio Road and SE Highland Drive, in Fort Pierce, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, all lanes closed through approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, for drainage work. During this time, motorists heading north on North Old Dixie Highway should detour west on Indrio Road, north on US 1, and west on SE Highland Drive. Motorists heading south on North Old Dixie Highway should detour east on SE Highland Drive, south on North US 1, and east on Indrio Road. For more information, please contact the St. Lucie County Public Works Division at 772-462-1707.

Westbound Turnpike Feeder Road from 400 feet west of US 1 to US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 1 lane will be intermittently closed, as needed, for intersection improvement. For more information, please contact Roosevelt Bynes III at 954-321-8205.

Southbound North 25th Street between Avenue E and Orange Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for intermittent work on wells. For more information, please contact Carmelo Signorelli at 772-519-5627.

Northbound North 25th Street between Orange Avenue and Avenue G, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 22, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for replacement and repair asphalt from a previous watermain breaks. For more information, please contact Carmelo Signorelli at 772-519-5627

Southbound US 1 between Old Dixie Highway and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 31, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for roadway widening operations. For more information, please contact Roosevelt Bynes III at 954-321-8205.

Northbound and southbound Turnpike Feeder Road between Indrio Road and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes will be closed in either direction with possible lane shifts for flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Emerson Avenue between Russos Road and Indrio Road, Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound Indrio Road between Emerson Ave and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between Harbor Branch Way and 21st Street SE, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound Kings Highway from approximately 1000 feet south of Orange Avenue to 2000 feet south of Orange Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed for striping of a new turn lane into the project limits. Traffic will be maintained by FDOT-approved barricades. For more information, please contact Brian Pierce at 561-999-4732.

Northbound Kings Highway from approximately 2000 feet south of Orange Avenue to 1000 feet south of Orange Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed for striping of a new turn lane into the project limits. Traffic will be maintained by FDOT-approved barricades. For more information, please contact Brian Pierce at 561-999-4732.

Southbound Old Dixie Highway from approximately 500 feet before the North Causeway entrance to the North Causeway entrance, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Tuesday, May 21, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Richard Hagerty at 386-402-2567.

Northbound US 1 between Avenue E and Avenue F, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 22, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Richard Hagerty at 386-402-2567.

Eastbound South 5th Street to Old Dixie Highway, in Fort Pierce, 5 a.m., Wednesday, May 22 through 5 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 1 of 2 lanes closed for utility work. For more information, please contact Richard Hagerty at 386-402-2567.

PORT ST. LUCIE:

Southbound US 1 between SE Crosstown Parkway and SE Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 13 through Friday, June 7, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring and conduit installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

Southbound US 1 between NE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SE Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring, handhole, and conduit installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

Northbound US 1 between Walton Road and SE Huffman Road, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound Crosstown Parkway at US 1, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Saeger Avenue and SE Village Green Drive, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SE Port Saint Lucie Boulevard between SE Aneci Street and SE Addison Street, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SE Port Saint Lucie Boulevard between SE Wald Street and SE Allen Street, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Intersection of US 1 and St. Lucie Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, May 31, 1 lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes closed intermittently, for median excavation and irrigation installation for landscaping work. For more information, please contact Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807 or Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

Westbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Floresta Drive and SE Glover Street, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between SE Village Green Drive and SE Walton Road, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound US 1 between SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard to SE Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Thursday, June 20, 1 of 4 lanes closed for utility work. For more information, please contact Mario Sagastume at 703-929-2256.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Northbound and southbound US 1 between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed, for placement of blank out signs added to existing traffic signal mast arms. For more information, please contact Claire DeFoor at 321-616-6309.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between Blue Cypress Road and 102nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 58th Avenue and 50th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 58th Avenue and 50th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 43rd Avenue and 58th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 20 through Sunday, May 26, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 43rd Avenue and 58th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Sunday, May 26, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into one lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound State Road (SR) 60 between 56th Avenue and Elon Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 66th Avenue and 74th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Indian River Boulevard between 21st Street and Merrill P. Barber Bridge, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Indian River Boulevard between 21st Street and Merrill P. Barber Bridge, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between 14th Street and 16th Place, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between 14th Street and 16th Place, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound SR 60/20th Street between 95th Court and 98th Avenue, in Vero Beach, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 1 of 2 lanes closed around-the-clock through approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, for utility work. For more information, please contact Chase Eads at 321-288-3749.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit: www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to: www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Transportation at: www.fdot.gov.