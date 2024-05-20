IRSC’s Health Occupations Students of America Team Wins 6 Gold Medals, a Silver, and a Bronze at the State Leadership Conference

IRSC IRSC HOSA Team Members, (from left) Layloni Morris, Sara Anderson, Rachel Cannon, and their Chapter Advisor, Emlyn Anderson

Fort Pierce - Monday May 20, 2024: Members of the The Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter at Indian River State College (IRSC) brought home 8 medals from the HOSA State Leadership Conference (SLC)

IRSC HOSA Chapter Ambassadors Layloni Morris, Sara Anderson, and Rachel Cannon attended the four-day conference which took place between Wednesday April 3 and Saturday April 6 at the Marriott World Center in Orlando.

Four of those medals were Gold won my Sarah Anderson of Stuart. She also got a Sliver medal. Rachel Cannon of Palm City earned two Gold Medals, and Layloni Morris from Vero Beach took a Bronze medal.

Anderson made HOSA history by competing in five events at the State level, and wining medals in each of the five categories she entered.

In addition, IRSC Faculty and HOSA Advisor, Emlyn Anderson was the winner of the Florida Outstanding Chapter Advisor - Post Secondary, for the 2023-2024 school year. Her award certification reads, in part, the recipient “possess traits such as dedication to students and the Health Science/HOSA partnership , as well as a caring and encouraging personality”.

Competition Results for the IRSC Team

Sara Anderson - Stuart

Family Medicine Physician (Gold) Courtesy Corp, Post Secondary (Gold) Barbara James Community Health Service Award - 185 hours (Silver) Healthcare Issues Exam (Gold Recognition of Excellence) HOSA Happenings - Chapter Newsletter - (Gold Recognition of Excellence)

Rachel Cannon - Palm City

Physical Therapy (Gold) Healthcare Issues Exam (Gold Recognition of Excellence)

Layloni Morris - Vero Beach

Medical Reading (Bronze)



The State conference was the largest in Florida’s history hosting more than 3,800 HOSA members, competitors, advisors, and guests. There were more than 50 competitive events, and 10 recognition events.

IRSC was one of 14 Post- Secondary educational institutions representing Florida HOSA.

IRSC IRSC HOSA Club Members Awards

About Health Occupations Students of America:

HOSA – Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and is designed for student leaders pursuing careers in the healthcare industry. HOSA – Future Health Professionals is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the Florida Department of Education, the Health Science Technology Education Division of the Association for Career and Technical Education, and over 50 other health-related partners and industry associations. For more information, please visit: www.flhosa.org.