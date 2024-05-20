NWS Melbourne - Risk of Severe Storms Again This Afternoon for East-Central Florida; 'Marginal' Risk Only for the Treasure Coast

East-Central Florida - Monday May 20, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has again forecast another round of severe storms this afternoon for East-Central Florida, although the risk for the Treasure Coast is expected to be a "marginal" Level 1 Risk, the lowest level on the NWS' risk scale of 1 to 5.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered showers and lightning storms are forecast across east central Florida this afternoon and evening. Greatest potential for storms will be in the vicinity of Lake Okeechobee and across the southern Treasure Coast. A strong to marginally severe storm or two will be possible across this region, capable of strong to damaging wind gusts, coin-sized hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and locally heavy rainfall.

Isolated to scattered showers and lightning storms are forecast again on Tuesday before coverage decreases mid to late week.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution north of Sebastian Inlet from late this afternoon through this evening, as northerly winds increase to 15 to 20 knots, building seas up to 5 to 6 feet.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Isolated to scattered showers and lightning storms are forecast this afternoon and evening. Organized storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 34 kts or greater over inland lakes, the Intracoastal Waterway, and adjacent Atlantic waters.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

Breezy north winds will produce a strong, southward-flowing longshore current today. This can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip

currents. Always swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

At least a moderate risk for rip currents will exist into mid-week.

EXCESSIVE HEAT RISK

A limited risk for excessive heat returns late week into the weekend as temperatures climb into the 90s with heat indices reaching the low to mid 100s.