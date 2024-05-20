VBMA Offers Free Admission to Military Personnel and Their Families this Summer

Vero Beach - Monday May 20, 2024: The Vero Beach Museum of Art joins Blue Star Museums from across the nation to offer free admission to active-duty U.S. military personnel and their families from Saturday, May 18 (Armed Forces Day) through Monday, September 2, 2024 (Labor Day).

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

“We are delighted to again welcome active-duty military personnel and their families to the Museum through the Blue Star Museums program,” said Brady Roberts, Vero Beach Museum of Art executive director. “These military families make tremendous sacrifices every day. We are honored to have them spend part of their summer vacation with us, enjoying our exhibitions and activities and making long-lasting memories.”

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America. For more information, visit arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. To learn more, visit arts.gov or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.