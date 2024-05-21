FP&L's NextEra Energy Foundation Contributes $1-Million to the East Coast Zoological Foundation for Planned Port Canaveral Aquarium

Brevard County - Tuesday May 21, 2024: The East Coast Zoological Foundation (ECZF) has announced what they're calling a "transformative" $1-million donation from Florida Power & Light's charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation.

The Zoological Foundation says the contribution will play a vital role in advancing the mission of the future Aquarium and Conservation Center in Port Canaveral, as well as supporting the rehabilitation and release of marine life.

The planned aquarium and conservation center represents a new chapter for the Zoological Foundation, building upon the success of its flagship Brevard Zoo. In recognition of the $1-million donation, FP&L will be named the presenting sponsor of a manatee rehabilitation tank within the conservation center's proposed Manatee Rehabilitation Center.

As the presenting sponsor within the Manatee Rehabilitation Center, FPL’s gift will fund a manatee rehabilitation tank that will provide a spacious, publicly viewable space for the care of sick, malnourished and injured manatees. Underwater and above-water viewing opportunities will allow guests to view and learn about the lifesaving care provided to manatees and be inspired to take action to protect these endangered mammals in the wild.

“FPL has worked with environmental partners for decades to support the conservation of manatees,” said Kate MacGregor, FPL vice president of environmental services. “We are proud to reinforce our commitment by partnering on the new aquarium's rehabilitation and conservation center, which will directly address the need for reliable and specialized care for this important species.”

“We are deeply honored to have the generous support of FPL for the future Aquarium and Conservation Center,” said Keith Winsten, CEO of East Coast Zoological Foundation. “We know their contributions to our Manatee Rehabilitation Center will make a lasting impact as we continue to support the rehabilitation and release of marine life back to their homes. This visionary partnership underscores our shared dedication to Florida’s ecosystems and fostering a deeper connection between people and nature. Together, we will set a new standard for environmental stewardship, creating the change needed to make a lasting effect.”

The future Aquarium will span 14 acres of shoreline along the Banana River in Port Canaveral. It will focus on coastal conservation, environmental education and the rehabilitation of imperiled marine species throughout Florida.

Groundbreaking for the future Aquarium and Conservation Center is expected later this year, with an anticipated opening in 2027. It is expected to attract over a half-million visitors annually, and create more than 900 jobs.

About East Coast Zoological Foundation (ECZF)

Driven by a mission to answer the call, East Coast Zoological Foundation (ECZF) is focused on educating, engaging and empowering the community to take action for conservation. The 501c(3) nonprofit located in Melbourne, Fla., includes Brevard Zoo and the future Aquarium and Conservation Center campuses that will work collaboratively to ensure the best results for wildlife. ECZF works directly with Florida species and the community to develop programs and workshops to make a difference locally and around the world. From sea turtle rehabilitations and releases, building living shorelines along the Indian River Lagoon and providing scholarships and grants to the community, the Foundation creates opportunities for guests to connect with nature and make an impact in conservation and education. Founded in 1986, ECZF is governed by a volunteer board of directors and receives no recurring operating funds from any city, county or state government, relying on donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations to continue answering the call for wildlife and the environment along Florida’s Space Coast and beyond.

