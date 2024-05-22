National Hurricane Center Tracking the First Tropical Wave of the Season in the Eastern Atlantic, Less Than Two Weeks Before the Official Start of the Hurricane Season

Florida - Wednesday May 22, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking the first tropical wave of the year, less than two weeks ahead of the official start of the 2024 hurricane season on June 1.

A short note under their Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion page states:

"The first tropical wave of the upcoming hurricane season is analyzed this morning from 03N to 13N along 38W. According to satellite Hovmoller data this wave is moving at 10-15 kt. A scatterometer pass and satellite derived wind data at 700 millibars clearly show the wind shift associated with this wave, which is supporting scattered moderate convection from 08N to 13N between 31W and 42W. "

Tomorrow, NOAA will issue its outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season during a 10 AM news conference at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.