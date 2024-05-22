Wildfire Mitigation and Habitat Management to Be Conducted at Gables Nature Preserve in Martin County

Martin COunty - Wednesday May 22, 2024: – Martin County’s Environmental Resource Division, in partnership with the Florida Forest Service, is now conducting mechanical vegetation treatment in the Gables Nature Preserve to reduce wildfire risk while promoting ecological health within this natural preserve.

Mechanical vegetation treatment increases wildfire safety by thinning dense burnable fuels and will facilitate growth of fresh vegetation to provide food and resources for Florida native wildlife.

This project has been made possible through a grant secured by the Florida Forest Service.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.martin.fl.us, Martin County’s online resource for services, news and information, and connect with us on social media.