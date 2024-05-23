City of Port St. Lucie : Celebrate the Last Day of High School at the Free Big Summer Blowout

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 23, 2024: High school students are invited to join the City of Port St. Lucie as we say goodbye to another school year in style.

The City of Port St. Lucie will be celebrating the last day of the school year with a Big Summer Blowout event on Thursday, May 30 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Minsky Gym.

The Big Summer Blowout, the newest City event, was conceived in collaboration with the Port St. Lucie’s Youth Council. After surveying teens at PSLinLights and Citizen Summit, the Youth Council’s complied data and research indicated a strong desire for an event exclusively for teens, which led to the inception of the Big Summer Blowout.

It will be a fun-filled day with music, giant bowling, and field-day contests including a tug-of-war, a limbo contest, potato sack races, and hula hoops, as well as a 75-foot inflatable obstacle course and much more. There will be free food and drinks, including pizza and other snacks.

The Youth Council will have a booth at this event. Stop by and learn about all the amazing things they’ve accomplished this past year and how you can get involved.

This is a free event and exclusively for high school students. Show your high school ID at Minsky Gym on the day of the event to receive your entry bracelet. Then get ready to make the last day of school unforgettable.

When: Thursday, May 30 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Minsky Gym, 750 SW Darwin Blvd.

Who: High school students with valid school ID

Learn more at PSLParks.com