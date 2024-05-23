Donate
Governor Signs Ten Bills Into Law

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 23, 2024 at 2:00 AM EDT
WQCS

Florida - Thursday May 23, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 10 bills into law: 

CS/HB 1305 Residential Tenancies

CS/HB 415Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website

CS/CS/CS/HB 275Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure

HB 191Town of Orchid, Indian River County

HB 509Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County

HB 691Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County

HB 1025 Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County

CS/CS/HB 1331Commodities Produced by Forced Labor

SB 92Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act

CS/CS/CS/SB 892Dental Insurance Claims

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
