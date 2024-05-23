Governor Signs Ten Bills Into Law

Florida - Thursday May 23, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 10 bills into law:

CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies

CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website

CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure

HB 191– Town of Orchid, Indian River County

HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County

HB 691– Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County

HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County

CS/CS/HB 1331 – Commodities Produced by Forced Labor

SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act

CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.