Governor Signs Ten Bills Into Law
Florida - Thursday May 23, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 10 bills into law:
CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies
CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website
CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure
HB 191– Town of Orchid, Indian River County
HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County
HB 691– Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County
HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County
CS/CS/HB 1331 – Commodities Produced by Forced Labor
SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act
CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims