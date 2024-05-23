Martin County Sheriff Seeks Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver

MCSO

Martin County - Thursday May 23, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking information about a vehicle involved in a hit and run Wednesday night.

The driver of an SUV struck a teenage boy riding a bicycle.

The teen was riding his bicycle near the Cumberland Farms on NE Savannah Road when he was hit. He was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

The Sheriff has released images of a "vehicle of interest" taken by a security camera at the Cumberland Farms. The images show a partial view of a vehicle that appears to be a silver SUV, possibly a Hyundai, Santa Fe or similar SUV, according to a release from the Sheriff.

The vehicle involved in the crash is likely to have passenger side damage. It was last seen going northbound on Savannah Road.

The driver is described as a white male, with glasses and a beard.

Anyone who may have information about this crash, is asked to call Deputy Sheriff Erick Day at 772-220-7144.