NHC: Disturbance Off Eastern Tip of Cuba Given a Low chance of Formation

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:23 AM EDT
NOAA
NOAA

Florida - Thursday May 23, 2024: The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance off the eastern tip of Cuba. It is expected to track north-eastward through the weekend. It has a low, 10% chance of any further development over the next 7-days.

Southwestern Atlantic

A large area of cloudiness and showers over the southwestern Atlantic is associated with a surface trough. An area of low pressure is expected to form within this system a few hundred miles north of Hispaniola in the next day or so.

Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive, however, some slight tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves northeastward through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

