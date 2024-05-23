NOAA: April 2024 Was Earth’s Warmest on Record

Florida - Thursday May 23, 2024: Last month continued our planet’s feverish pace to the year, with April 2024 ranking as the warmest April on record.

April was also the 11th month in a row of record-warmth for the world, according to scientists and data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Climate by the numbers April 2024The average global temperature in April was 2.38 degrees F (1.32 degrees C) above the 20th-century average of 56.7 degrees F (13.7 degrees C), making it the warmest April in the global climate record. April 2024 also marked the 11th-consecutive month of record-high global temperatures.

Regionally, South America had its warmest April on record, and Europe had its second warmest. Meanwhile, much of Australia, Scandinavia and northwest Russia were cooler than average.

Year to date (YTD) | January through April 2024The YTD global temperature ranked as the warmest such period on record at 2.41 degrees F (1.34 degrees C) above the 20th-century average.

According to NCEI's Global Annual Temperature Rankings Outlook, there is a 61% chance that 2024 will rank as the warmest year on record and a 100% chance that it will rank in the top five of warmest years recorded.

Other notable climate events

