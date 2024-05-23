Donate
Porch Pirates Target iPhone and iPad Deliveries in Port St. Lucie; 5 Door-Step Thefts Reported in Recent Days

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:48 AM EDT

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 23, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating a series of thefts of Apple products by porch pirates from the doorsteps of homes in the city.

Between April 29th and May 10th, PSLPD received 5 different theft reports of iPhones and iPads that had been delivered to home by FedEx. Investigations are ongoing.

PSLPD recommends the following to thwart porch pirates:

  • Have packages shipped to a secure commercial location such as the local United States Post Office, UPS Store, FedEx Office, or Amazon Locker.
  • Check with the shipping company for a list of retail partners who offer package pick up services nearest to you.
  • If your employer will allow it, have packages shipped to work.
  • Sign up for tracking and delivery alerts.
  • Seek assistance from friend or neighbor who is home daily and would be willing to accept packages on your behalf.
  • Request for signature upon delivery.
  • Install an outdoor security camera or utilize video doorbell technology with motion detection enabled.
  • Invest in a package delivery lock box for your front porch.
