Porch Pirates Target iPhone and iPad Deliveries in Port St. Lucie; 5 Door-Step Thefts Reported in Recent Days
Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 23, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating a series of thefts of Apple products by porch pirates from the doorsteps of homes in the city.
Between April 29th and May 10th, PSLPD received 5 different theft reports of iPhones and iPads that had been delivered to home by FedEx. Investigations are ongoing.
PSLPD recommends the following to thwart porch pirates:
- Have packages shipped to a secure commercial location such as the local United States Post Office, UPS Store, FedEx Office, or Amazon Locker.
- Check with the shipping company for a list of retail partners who offer package pick up services nearest to you.
- If your employer will allow it, have packages shipped to work.
- Sign up for tracking and delivery alerts.
- Seek assistance from friend or neighbor who is home daily and would be willing to accept packages on your behalf.
- Request for signature upon delivery.
- Install an outdoor security camera or utilize video doorbell technology with motion detection enabled.
- Invest in a package delivery lock box for your front porch.