Porch Pirates Target iPhone and iPad Deliveries in Port St. Lucie; 5 Door-Step Thefts Reported in Recent Days

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 23, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating a series of thefts of Apple products by porch pirates from the doorsteps of homes in the city.

Between April 29th and May 10th, PSLPD received 5 different theft reports of iPhones and iPads that had been delivered to home by FedEx. Investigations are ongoing.

PSLPD recommends the following to thwart porch pirates:

