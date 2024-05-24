AAA Activates 'Tow to Go' in Florida for Memorial Day Weekend

Florida - Friday May 24, 2024: As AAA prepares to rescue more than 378,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble during the Memorial Day weekend, it will also work to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states (see below), offering a confidential safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.



Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 24th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28th.

Free confidential rides are provided for AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

Service Areas

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

