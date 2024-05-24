Governor Makes Three Appointments to the Judicial Nominating Commission

Florida - Friday May 24, 2024: Governor DeSantis has made the following three appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions:

Sixth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Tara Tedrow, of Windermere, is a shareholder at Lowndes Law. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her juris doctorate from the University of Florida. Tedrow is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Amy Bender, of Pensacola, is senior counsel and assistant general counsel at Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate from the University of Georgia. Bender is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Adam Griffin, of Tampa, is an attorney at Lau, Lane, Pieper, Conley & McCreadie, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctorate from the University of Florida. Griffin is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.