East-Central Florida - Friday May 24, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports that near record high temperatures today pose a "Major Heat Risk," the third highest risk warning on the Weather Service's 4-point heat risk scale, just short of the highest risk which is "Extreme".

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to mid 90s this afternoon and the low to upper 90s this weekend with heat index values in the 100-107°F degree range.

A Major Heat Risk means that most people, regardless age or health, may be subject to heat-related illnesses, especially those without effective cooling or hydration. The Weather Service advises everyone to drink plenty of liquids today, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing clothing, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and stay in an air conditioned location a mush a you can.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

HEAT

Heat Indices of 100 degrees and above are possible this weekend and into the early to middle portion of next week. Peak heat indices in excess of 105 degrees will be possible during the early to

middle portion of next week especially across the interior sections.

THUNDERSTORMS

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into early evening with the highest chances remaining over interior portions of Southwest Florida. The strongest storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible through the the weekend and into next week. The highest chances will remain over the interior and east coast metro areas. The strongest

storms could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds.

RIP CURRENTS

There is a moderate risk of rip currents.