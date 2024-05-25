Gary Price Appointed to the Florida 'Achieving a Better Life Experience' (ABLE) Board of Directors

Florida - Saturday May 25, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Gary Price to the Florida Achieve a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors.

Gary Price - Price, of Naples, is the Owner and Partner of Fifth Avenue Family Office Financial Consulting.

He was previously elected as a City of Naples City Councilmember and was appointed to the Participant Local Government Advisory Council.

Price earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.