Paul Applegarth Appointed to the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees

Florida - Saturday May 25, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Paul Applegarth to the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees.



Paul Applegarth - Applegarth is the Chief Executive Officer of Value Enhancement International.

A veteran of the United States Army, he was previously appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation by President George W. Bush and served as a White House Fellow.

Applegarth earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University and his master’s degree in business administration and juris doctor from Harvard University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.