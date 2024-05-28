St. Lucie County Commissioner Fowler Launches Shadow the Commissioner Program Giving High School Students a Look at Local Government

St. Lucie County - Tuesday May 28, 2024: St. Lucie County Commissioner Jamie Lee Fowler recently launched a new program, “Shadow the Commissioner,” to give high school students the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a county commissioner.

On May 13, District 4 Commissioner Fowler welcomed Treasure Coast High School senior Heraldo Marcelin to spend the day with her as she introduced him to the inner workings of local government.

The shadowing event allowed Heraldo to witness high-level briefings with the county attorney, county administrator, fire district chief and various department directors. The briefs included an overview of projects, proclamations, resolutions and various agenda items set to be presented at future board meetings.

Commissioner Fowler met Heraldo during the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Entrepreneurship event hosted by the St. Lucie Public Schools on April 3. Fowler was one of the judges and spoke with students including Heraldo, whose team took first place in the E-Commerce (high school) category. During the meeting with students, she offered them the opportunity to participate in the shadowing program. Heraldo was the first to reach out and accept.

Commissioner Fowler plans to continue hosting “Shadow the Commissioner” events to help educate, empower, and inspire the youth and future leaders of St. Lucie County. If St. Lucie County high school students are interested in participating in the “Shadow the Commissioner” program, please contact Dominick Torchia, executive aide to Commissioner Fowler, via email at torchiado@stlucieco.org.