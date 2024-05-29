USACE Jacksonville District Launches Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger Program

Florida - Wednesday May 29, 2024: – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Florida Operations Office has launched the Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger program at the W.P. Franklin South Visitor Center.

The program is geared toward children between the ages of five and 12 and provides children the opportunity to learn about USACE, water and bicycle safety, the natural environment and many other interesting and exciting topics.

In order to earn the title of an Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger, each child must complete seven or more activities within the junior ranger packet and demonstrate how to properly put on and wear a life jacket. Once completed, the child will read the Junior Ranger Oath and will be issued a certificate and their Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger Badge.

If you have, or know of, a child that would be interested in becoming an Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger, stop by the W.P. Franklin South Visitor Center to speak with a Ranger or USACE volunteer for more information and to pick up a packet.