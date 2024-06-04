Celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day with a Bike Ride Through the Savannas June 8

St. Lucie County - Tuesday June 4, 2024: Celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day with St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff as they host a four-mile bike ride through the Savannas Recreation Area and Campground on Saturday, June 8 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Parks staff will lead adults and children along a four-mile route through the coastal wetlands along a trail that is part of the Florida East Coast Greenway. This is a bring-your-own-bike event. Water will be provided along the route. For questions about this free event, please call 772-462-1844.

Located at 1400 East Midway Road, the Savannas Recreation Area and Campground is a 550-acre coastal wetland preserve that features RV and primitive camping, a dog park, playground, canoe/kayak rentals and more.

For more information about other St. Lucie County parks, please visit www.stlucieco.gov.