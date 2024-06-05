Nathan Hoffman to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees
Florida - Wednesday June 5, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Nathan Hoffman to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees.
Nathan Hoffman - Hoffman is the Senior Director of State Policy and Advocacy at the Foundation for Excellence in Education.
He currently serves as a member of the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network and the Policy Innovators in Education Leadership Institute.
Hoffman earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois.