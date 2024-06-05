Donate
Nathan Hoffman to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 5, 2024 at 3:03 AM EDT
Nathan Hoffman
excelined.org
Nathan Hoffman

Florida - Wednesday June 5, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Nathan Hoffman to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees.
 

Nathan Hoffman - Hoffman is the Senior Director of State Policy and Advocacy at the Foundation for Excellence in Education.

He currently serves as a member of the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network and the Policy Innovators in Education Leadership Institute.

Hoffman earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS