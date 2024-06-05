Port St. Lucie Branch Library Partners with School Public School Students on Art Project for Future Library Renovation

St. Lucie County - Wednesday June 5, 2024: St. Lucie County Library staff recently partnered with St. Lucie County Public Schools students to create an Art in Public Place Project that will adorn the outside walls for the upcoming renovation/expansion of the Port St. Lucie Branch Library.

Justin Shea, the principal of Studio Shea and in partnership with architectural firm Song + Associates, is working with St. Lucie County on the design for the future expansion of the Port St. Lucie Branch Library, which is schedule to break ground in the fall with construction expected to last two years. Shea recently collaborated with 11 students from several St. Lucie County Public Schools ranging from 4th graders to high school seniors, who were selected by the school district based on their artistic talents. The students spent the day with Shea creating artwork inspired by Henri Matisse cut-out style.

“Public libraries are more about what’s inside our collection than the building itself, but the fact that we can incorporate public art created by local students and inspired by Henri Matisse adds an additional element of inclusivity and inspiration to our soon-to-be newly expanded Port St. Lucie Branch,” said St. Lucie County Library Director Robyn Saint-Paen.

The existing library will be replaced by a brand-new library building. The new library will feature an open floor plan with lots of natural lighting. At 10,00 square feet, it’s more than double the size of the existing library. It will also offer the latest in technology, programming, and reading materials.

For more information about St. Lucie County Libraries, please visit www.stlucielibrary.org.