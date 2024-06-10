Governor DeSantis Commits to Approving a Record Increase in Teacher Pay

Hialeah - Monday June 10, 2024: During a news conference in Hialeah today (Monday) Governor DeSantis said he is committed to approving a record teacher salary funding increase of $1.25 billion, that is $200 million more in teacher pay than the just finished school year.

The increase is already in the Fiscal 2024–25 budget approved by the Legislature which the Governor vowed to approve.

This past school year Florida’s average starting teacher pay is over $48,000, and the average teacher salary exceeds $54,000.

“We want to make sure good educators are attracted to Florida with attractive compensation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I will continue to push for increased funding for Florida’s teachers.”

“I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his steadfast commitment and unwavering dedication to Florida’s education system throughout the years,” said Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr.

The budget is still under review and has not yet been signed. Last week the Governor said he expects to sign the state budget into law very soon.

Since 2019, Florida has invested over $4 billion in teacher pay increases and has raised starting teacher pay by nearly $10,000.