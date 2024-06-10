Indian River County: Qualifying Week Begins for Local Candidates

Indian River County - Monday June 10, 2024: Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan has announced that the official qualifying period for all countywide and special district candidates began at noon today, June 10.

The qualifying period runs through noon, June 14.

Candidates are encouraged to contact Candidate Coordinator Anita Wheeler at 772-226-4715 to schedule an appointment to submit their qualifying documents.

If qualifying papers are not received prior to noon on the last day of qualifying or are incomplete, the candidate will not be qualified and their name will not appear on the ballot.

Candidates for the following offices qualify with the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections office during the June qualifying period: County Commissioner and School Board candidates, Constitutional Officers, and all special district candidates. The Supervisor of Elections office will have available all necessary forms required to complete the qualifying process. The candidate is ultimately responsible for completion and submission of all required qualifying documents and fees.

Federal, state and multi-county office candidates qualify with the Florida Division of Elections.

For information on those candidates, visit https://dos.elections.myflorida.com/candidates/.