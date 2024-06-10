Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSLPD: 14-Year-Old Bicyclist Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injury After Being Struck by a Vehicle

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 10, 2024 at 1:10 PM EDT

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 10, 2024: A 14-year-old bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday night.

Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) got the call at 8:38 PM June 5th of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of SW Tradition Pkwy and SW Village Pkwy.

The 14-year-old boy was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS