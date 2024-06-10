PSLPD: 14-Year-Old Bicyclist Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injury After Being Struck by a Vehicle

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 10, 2024: A 14-year-old bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday night.

Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) got the call at 8:38 PM June 5th of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of SW Tradition Pkwy and SW Village Pkwy.

The 14-year-old boy was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.