PSLPD: 17-Year-Old Juvenile Arrested for Shooting and Wounding a 16-Year-Old in the Tradition Parking Garage

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 10, 2024: A 17-year-old juvenile from Palm Bay was arrested June 3 by Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on an outstanding Port St. Lucie Police warrant (PSLPD).

He is being charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. He was previously arrested by PSLPD in October 2022 when he was found in possession of a concealed firearm at Treasure Coast High School. He is currently being detained at the St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The arrest stemmed from a shooting that occurred at the Tradition Parking Garage on SW Stephanie Way last month, in May 2024. The arrest occurred during a routine traffic stop at the Wawa located in the 3800 block of NW Federal Hwy 1 in Jensen Beach.

The investigation began on May 24th, 2024, at 10:02 PM when PSLPD responded to the Tradition Parking Garage for several calls regarding a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers did not locate any victims, witnesses or evidence to support a shooting had occurred.

A few hours later, a 16-year-old male walked into Lawnwood Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. PSLPD Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the hospital and discovered that the male was in fact a victim of the shooting that occurred in the parking garage. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

PSLPD detectives uncovered a short video of the shooting which shows a group of juveniles fighting on the top of the parking garage. The 17-year-old was a member of one group of juveniles involved and the victim was a member of the other group involved. The video depicts the 17-year-old jumping away from the crowd of juveniles fighting, extending his right arm with something in his right hand, and then a gunshot can be heard.

The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.