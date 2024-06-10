St. Lucie County: Local State of Emergency and County-Wide Burn Ban in Effect from Monday June 10 Until Further Notice

St. Lucie County - Monday June 10. 2024: St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, have issued a local state of emergency and a county-wide burn ban effective immediately. Monday June 10, due to the extremely dry conditions.

The burn ban applies to all non-permitted outside burning. Agricultural burning will be permitted on a case-by-case basis as authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) has increased to more than 600 in St. Lucie County over the last week. An index level between 500-549 is moderate; 550-649 is high; 650-699 is very high and anything above 700 is extreme.

“We urge all of our residents to use extreme caution and report any outside burning or fireworks to 9-1-1,” said St. Lucie County Public Safety Director Ron Guerrero. “Our firefighters, along with the Florida Forest Service and Environmental Resources Lands Management staff, have been battling sporadic wildfires that have popped up in the past few weeks. Let’s not put them in harm’s way.”

During the local state of emergency, the following activities shall be prohibited:



All outdoor burning of any combustible material

Bonfires

Campfires

Warming fires

Outdoor fireplaces

Fireworks

Cooking fires unless it is exclusively within a contained gas or charcoal grill.

Additionally, motorists are asked to use extreme caution and avoid keeping vehicles parked with the motor running or driving over dry, grassy areas.

As in previous years, the county officials will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and take additional steps as needed until the drought index is once again satisfactory.

State of Emergency - No. 00-277

Burning Ban Resolution - No. 00-277