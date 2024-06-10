St. Lucie Public Schools Hosts In-Person Job Fair for Teacher/Paraprofessional Recruitment Tomorrow, Tuesday June 11

St. Lucie County - Monday May 10, 2024: St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) will be hosting an in-person teacher/paraprofessional recruitment job fair tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11, from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the SLPS District Office.

Those attending will have the opportunity to meet with administrators and recruiters and learn about current job openings.

To register for this event, please visit: St. Lucie Public Schools Teacher/Paraprofessional Career Fair (brazenconnect.com)

The District Office is located at 9461 Brandywine Lane in Port St. Lucie.

For questions regarding either event, please contact the HR Department at 772.429.7500 or visit Human Resources - St Lucie Public Schools

About St. Lucie Public Schools

St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) proudly serves students with a graduation rate of 99% at the six traditional high schools. As a high-ranking B-rated District, there are no failing schools, and SLPS ranks among the top one-third of Florida’s districts for student achievement.

The District also has the distinction of being recognized as one of St. Lucie County’s Best Places to Work. The mission of SLPS is to ensure all students graduate from safe and caring schools equipped with the knowledge, skills, and desire to succeed.

Learn more at: http://www.stlucieschools.org.