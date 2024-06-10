U.S. Drought Monitor Conditions Worsened for Fort Pierce, and Surrounding St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Monday May 10, 2024: Drought conditions have worsened over the past month for Fort Pierce and surrounding St. Lucie County.

Conditions have worsened from Moderate Drought (D1) to Severe Drought (D2) according to last week's U.S. Drought Monitor.

Fort Pierce has been in drought for the past 6 weeks, since April 23.

The Climate Prediction Center's June Drought Outlook predicts that drought conditions would persist in June.