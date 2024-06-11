Donate
16-Year-Old Girl Shot and Injured Outside the Lincoln Park Community Center in Fort Pierce

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 11, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 11, 2024: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured outside the Lincoln Park Community Center Saturday night.

Multiple Fort Pierce Police officers responded to the area of North 13th Street and Avenue M after the reported shooting was called in at 8:09 PM.

According a post on the FPPD Facebook page shots were fired during an altercation that took place outside the Community Center and the girl suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."

She was rushed in a personal vehicle to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she was treated and released.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kelvin Ramirez at 772-828-0285 or email - kramirez@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS