Port St. Lucie to Celebrate the Port District's Grand Opening This Saturday, June 15

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 11, 2024: Port St. Lucie will celebrate the grand opening of its unique Port District this coming Saturday , June 15th.

Port Fest will be held Saturday, June 15 with events taking place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Highlights of the festivities will include:



10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Car show presented by the Port St. Lucie Historical Society at Lyngate Park

Car show presented by the Port St. Lucie Historical Society at Lyngate Park 11 a.m. Ribbon Cutting by the Banyan Tree

Ribbon Cutting by the Banyan Tree 1 – 2:30 p.m. Dance Party with DJ Alexis Rose

Dance Party with DJ Alexis Rose 3:30 – 5 p.m. Retro Radio Band

Retro Radio Band 7 to 8:30 p.m. A free concert by The Wailers.

This is a free family event that includes the opening of the new children's playground at Pioneer Park.

Throughout the day there will be a variety of fun events including a sand sculpture artist; aerial performers; stilt walkers and jugglers; face painting, fairy hair and glitter tattoos; and a bubble artist. Free souvenirs will be available for attendees while supplies last.

Food trucks and mobile bars will also be available to purchase food and drinks.

The Port is a one-of-a-kind venue that includes Pioneer Park – an imaginative, interactive playground for children – as well as an event lawn, over water stage, and a canoe and kayak launch. A boardwalk meanders along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River and includes an over water stage. A waterfront restaurant is in development for an incredible dining experience along the river and walking trails will soon be available to enjoy in a wooded preserve at the southern portion of The Port District.

To learn more watch: The Port Fest highlight video and find out how to get there.

Port Fest Transportation: The event will take place at 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. and Lyngate Park. There will be no parking at the event sites. Attendees can park at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center where a free, air-conditioned motor coach will take them on a short drive to the event. The motor coach will stop at the Lyngate Park car show and at the event entrance located south of the Botanical Gardens. Motor coaches will run in a constant loop throughout the event. Dedicated ride share areas are located on Veterans Memorial Parkway for the Classic Car Show at Lyngate Park and on SE Westmoreland Blvd for Port Fest at Pioneer Park. Look for designated signage. Boat slips will be closed at the event on June 15 for the safety of boaters and Port Fest attendees.

About The Port: The Port District stretches from the preserve tract just south of the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, up to and including Lyngate Park. The 9.75-acre plot nestled immediately south of the Botanical Gardens has been transformed into a new destination on the banks of the North Fork of the St. Lucie River including a riverfront stage, versatile event spaces under the open sky, welcoming public seating areas, meticulously renovated historic homes and an enchanting playground for children to explore. Additionally, plans are in place for a waterfront restaurant that will offer dining with a view and trails along a conservation tract.

The boardwalk along the St. Lucie River will be joined underneath the Port St. Lucie Boulevard Bridge, providing pedestrians with approximately 3,300 feet of walkway along the north fork of the St. Lucie River.