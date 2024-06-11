Donate
FPPD: 35-Year-Old Sansophie Lanier Arrested on Charges of Stabbing a 28-Year-Old Woman

WQCS
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 11, 2024: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) have arrested 35-year-old Sansophie Lanier of Stuart on allegations that she stabbed a 28-year-old Fort Pierce woman.

Close to 7:30 PM Sunday evening Officers were called to the reported stabbing near the intersection of South U.S. Highway 1 and East Midway Road.

A FPPD news release states that a knife was involved in a "physical altercation" between the two women during which Lanier is accused of stabbing the 28-year-old victim. The injured woman suffered "multiple" stab wounds and she was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Lanier was placed under arrest was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to contact Detective Catalina Osorio-Escobar at 772-979-1429 or cosorio@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

Intersection of South U.S. #1 and Midway Road in Fort Pierce.
