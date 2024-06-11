NASA: Saturday Solar Radiation Storm Was Strongest Since 2017

Florida - Tuesday June 11, 2024: NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) reports that a strong radiation storm on the sun this past Saturday, June 8th, was the strongest solar radiation or "S" storm since September 2017, and the second strongest type of radiation storm on the classification scale.

These types of events can disrupt shortwave radio signals and interfere with satellite signal transmissions.

According to the SWPC forecast, parts of Earth's sunlit side could experience temporary loss of high frequency (HF) radio signals. Solar activity is expected to be at minor to moderate levels the next few days as Region 3697 rotates out of sight.

The region of the sun in which the storm occurred is the same region that generated the historic geomagnetic storm that led to May's global auroras.