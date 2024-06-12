Fellsmere Special Election August 20 to Fill 1 Open City Council Seat

Fellsmere - June 12, 2024: The City of Fellsmere will hold a Special Election on August 20 for one Council Member.

The qualifying period begins on Friday June 7 and ends on Friday June 14 at 12 noon.

The qualifying location is the City Clerk's Office at 22 S. Orange Street in Fellsmere. The Clerk's office is open from Monday to Friday 8:30 AM - 5 PM.

If interested in runing for election to the City Council contact - Maria F. Suarez-Sanchez, CMC, City Clerk at: cityclerk@cityoffellsmere.org or call 772-646-6301.

Visit the City of Fellsmere website: www.cityoffellsmere.org for the Special Election Candidate Handbook: https://www.cityoffellsmere.org/.../2024-special-election or click on the link below to download and read it.