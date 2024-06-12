Donate
Governor Orders U.S. and Florida State Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 12, 2024 at 8:51 AM EDT
WQCS

Florida - Wednesday March 12, 2024: Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the U.S. and Florida State flags to be flown at half-staff today, Tuesday June 12, in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day.

The Governor's statement:

Eight years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded.

As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
