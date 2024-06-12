Donate
Indian River State College Pioneer Softball Team - NJCAA Division 1 World Series Champions

WQCS | By IRSC
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT
IRSC
IRSC

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 12, 2024: Indian River State College Softball has clinched the 2024 NJCAA Division 1 World Series title at Choccolocco Park in Oxford Alabama.

The Pioneers showcased unmatched skill, determination, and teamwork, culminating in a thrilling victory against McLennan Community College.

Head Coach Dale Atkinson praised the team's unwavering dedication and hard work.

This win shines a spotlight on IRSC's athletic excellence and commitment to supporting our student-athletes.

IRSC
IRSC
IRSC
