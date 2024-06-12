NWS Melbourne: Flood Advisory, Special Marine Warning for Portions of East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Wednesday June 12, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has extended its Flood Advisory thorough 11:45 AM today, Wednesday June 12, for portions of East-Central Florida. The Advisory may be extended even further if heavy rains across the region persist.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible along the Treasure Coast.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Travelers are advised to 'turn around, don`t drown' when encountering flooded roads.

Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.



FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EDT THIS MORNING

WHAT: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. WHERE : A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie.



: A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. WHEN: Until 1145 AM EDT.



Until 1145 AM EDT. IMPACT: Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Learn how to prepare for possible flooding at: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.



SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Special Marine Warning for the waters off the Treasure Coast extending from the Sebastian Inlet to the Jupiter Inlet.

Severe thunderstorms in this area MAY produce waterspouts off the coast in this area. Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected.

Waterspouts can can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels and create locally hazardous seas. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets.

Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, lightning and heavy downpours.

Locations that may be impacted include - Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Hutchinson Island South, Nettles Island, Frederick Douglass Park, and Walton.



WHAT: At 915 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located over Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, moving northeast at 20 knots.



At 915 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located over Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, moving northeast at 20 knots. WHEN: Special Marine Warning Until 1015 AM EDT Wednesday June 12



Special Marine Warning Until 1015 AM EDT Wednesday June 12 HAZARD: Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.



Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE: Radar.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK for the REST of the WEEK

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Rounds of showers with embedded lightning storms capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy downpours will continue today and tonight. Stronger storms producing gusty winds to 40 and a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, and locally high rainfall amounts of 4 inches or more. There is potential for banding of heavy showers in the afternoon, which could possibly lead to rainfall amounts in excess of 7 inches across the south.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should continue to exercise caution offshore of Brevard and across the Treasure Coast for southerly winds 15-20 kts.