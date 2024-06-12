VIDEO: Possible Tornado Damages Structures and Downs Trees in Hobe Sound

MCSO

MCSO

MCFR

MCFR

Martin County - Wednesday June 12, 2024: Martin County public safety personnel have responded to numerous reports of damage cause by a possible tornado that may have touched down in the south Hobe Sound area, and on parts of Jupiter Island this afternoon (Wednesday).

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that a heavy wind gust pushed a pick-up truck onto the tracks along Bridge Road and Dixie Highway. A train signal and crossing arm at that location was also damaged.

Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) reports possible tornado damage around the Winn Dixie at 8867 SE Bridge Road in Hobe Sound. Power reportedly went out at the McDonald’s and other businesses in that area. Roof damage has occurred at homes in neighborhoods nearby.

In addition, parts of Kanner Highway have flooded.

BRIDGE ROAD BLOCKED by DOWNED TREES

MCFR also reports that downed trees on Bridge have made access to Jupiter Island inaccessible. MCFR along with MCSO and county contractors are working to clear Bridge Road just east of Gomez where heavy winds from a possible tornado, caused multiple trees to fall blocking the roadway.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is sending high water rescue vehicles to the Hobe Sound area should residents and motorists need them.

NWS STORM DAMAGE SURVEY UNDERWAY

The National Weather Service Office (NWS) in Melbourne reports that a damage survey is underway this afternoon in Hobe Sound to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado or just heavy winds.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday NWS says that there have been no other reports of possible tornado damage anywhere else along the Treasure Coast or in Okeechobee County.